Uzbekistan's cement capacity reportedly set to rise 60% YoY

17 August 2020

Uzbekistan’s cement production capacity will rise to 20Mta by the end of 2020, up 60 per cent YoY from 12.5Mta at the end of 2019, according to Ulugbek Abrayev, deputy chair of Uzbekqurilishmateriallari.

Mr Abrayev added that the country will produce 14.5Mt in 2021, around 73 per cent of the projected capacity for 2021.

At present 10 cement plant construction projects across eight of Uzbekistn’s 12 regions are due for completion in 2020 and 2021.

Published under