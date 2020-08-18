Waste Knot Energy to operate new alternative fuel pellet plant in the UK

18 August 2020

Waste Knot Energy (Waste Knot) has secured funding from Gresham House's British Strategic Investment Fund (BSIF) to build its first fuel pelleting plant in Middlesbrough, UK. The site of the new plant will be at AV Dawson's port facility on Teeside.



The plant will produce Waste Knot's Green Knot branded pellets using non-recyclable waste - otherwise destined for landfill or for another country’s waste facilities. The high-calorific value of the pellets makes them a reliable, low-emission bulk alternative to coal and petcoke for energy-intensive industries such as cement.

