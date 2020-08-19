Egyptian cement demand has fallen 20% since May

19 August 2020

Since Egypt's Ministry of Local Development (MLD) suspended building licences for six months in the governorates of Greater Cairo (Cairo-Giza-Qalyubia), Alexandria, and provincial capitals and major cities with high population densities in May, cement demand has dropped by 20 per cent.



Ahmed Al-Zaini, Chairman of the Building Materials Division, Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC), confirmed that the cement sector had seen a 20 per cent depression in demand over the summer.



The MLD's decision included prohibiting construction works, expansion, raising or modifying works for private housing, and stopping the completion of construction works for buildings that are being implemented for six months. The decision excluded industrial, tourism and government establishments and national projects, as they are deemed to serve the citizens and the national economy.

