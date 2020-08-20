Uruguay sees exports rise in the 2Q20

Cement sales in Uruguay reached 166,074t in the second quarter of 2020, a 3.9 per cent drop YoY, according to data from the Chamber of Industries. Of the total, 97 per cent were domestic sales and three per cent were exports, mostly to Paraguay.



Domestic sales were down 4.1 per cent YoY, but exports climbed 3.9 per cent.

