Bangladesh cement prices remain stable

24 August 2020

The price of a 50kg bag of cement in Bangladesh is remaining stable after a sudden hike in 2019, according to The Financial Express.

"Currently, we are selling a bag of cement at BDT400-440 (US$4.7-5.2) varying from one manufacturer to others," said Wahid Uz Zaman, a dealer in the city's green road.

"People are now investing less on construction works, considering the disruptions in economic activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "Our sales volume has dropped to one-third than that of the pre-pandemic period."

