Ha Tien 1 Cement sees revenue down 14%

25 August 2020

Vietnam’s Ha Tien 1 Cement JSC has seen its net revenue decline 14.1 per cent YoY to VND2035bn (US$87.1m) in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit posted a minor decline of 2.6 per cent YoY to VND419.8bn.

The company recorded a pretax profit of VND257.5bn, falling nearly VND3bn compared to the 2Q19.

In the first half of the year, net revenue was down 13.7 per cent YoY to VND3767bn while pretax profit edged upwards to VND397bn. As a result, the first half has met 44 per cent of the revenue plan and nearly 48 per cent of the annual profit plan.

