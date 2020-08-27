Cement prices rise in Malawi

27 August 2020

Cement prices in Malawi have reportedly increased by 33 per cent in the past two weeks to MWK8000 (US$10.79) per 50kg bag, with the hike attributed to a shortage, according to The Business Times (Malawi).

Cement Products Ltd (CPL) has condemned traders for raising the prices saying the wholesale price has not changed. Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Trade has reported that the increase is due to a rise in the price of imported cement from Zambia.

"We are in talks with the local manufacturers to up their capacity and CPL will be producing an additional 500tpd in the next few days, Lafarge is also bringing 15,000t and they are loading as we speak," said Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe.

