Ghana sees 4% drop in sales in 1Q20

ICR Newsroom By 01 September 2020

Total cement sales in Ghana have fallen 3.9 per cent YoY in the first quarter of 2020. The 1Q volume in 2020 reached 814,979t, when compared with 848,259t in the 1Q19.

The drop in cement sales has been attributed by the Bank of Ghana due to a slowdown in construction activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cement prices in Ghana have been affected by the sharp fluctuations int he Ghanaian cedi in comparison with the US dollar.







