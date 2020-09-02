Algeria exports 6000t of cement to Lebanon

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2020

A vessel with 6000t of cement left the port of Djen Djen, Algeria, yesterday, heading for Beirut, Lebanon.



Minister of Industry, Ferhat Aït Ali, and Minister of Solidarity, Kaoutar Krikou, were present during the departure. In a statement to the press, the two ministers focused on "the spirit of solidarity which animates the Algerian people towards the brotherly Lebanese people in this difficult circumstance that this country is going through". According to the same declaration, other actions of solidarity which will emanate from the public and private sectors are planned, according to Algerian newspaper Liberté.

Published under