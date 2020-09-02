LafargeHolcim orders new grinding line for Zimbabwe

02 September 2020

LafargeHolcim Zimbabwe has ordered a new modular grinding line for its Manresa cement plant.



CBMI Construction Co Ltd (Sinoma), China, will supply the new line, which will be equipped with a Gebr Pfeiffer MVR 3070 vertical roller mill with a capacity of 94tph.



The new installation will be commissioned in 2021, 12 months from the commencement of construction.



This is the second modular grinding plant purchased by LafargeHolcim from Sinoma, after the first one was acquired for its operations in Guinea.

