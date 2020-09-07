Taiwan Cement to provide carbon footprint labels on cement in 4Q20

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC) has taken a leap forward in its efforts to reduce its carbon emissions by providing the first carbon footprint label for cement in Taiwan. TCC's products will be marked with carbon footprint labels as soon as the 4Q20. At the same time, TCC announced support for Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) "2050 Climate Ambition" statement to continue lowering the carbon footprint of cement and ready-mix concrete products, and aims to deliver carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.



TCC completed carbon footprint certification for the most popular cement products, Portland Type I cement and ready-mix concrete 3000psi, in July 2020. In August 2020 TCC obtained the first cement product carbon footprint label issued by the EPA.



TCC began the Science-Based Target project in 2019 and became the first cement company in the Greater China region to complete target setting and was approved by Science-Based Target initiatives (SBTi) in June 2020. Following the science-based methods promoted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from United Nations, TCC set the target to reduce carbon emissions by 11 per cent in 2025, using 2016 emissions as the base.



Now, TCC further announces joint commitments with the international cement industry on the aspiration to lower carbon footprint of cement and ready-mix concrete products and aims to deliver carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

