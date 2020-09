Egyptian Cement to inaugurate plant in 2021

23 September 2020

Egyptian Cement Group has announced plans to inaugurate a new plant in 2021, according to Ahmed Abou Hashima, CEO. The facility is located in Sohag and has a total investment cost of EGP4.5bn (US$285.79m).

Egyptian Cement’s new factory will be the group’s "first investment seed" in the coming year, marking the first business expansion since the COVID-19 pandemic.

