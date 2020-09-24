Ash Grove to modernise Port Manatee terminal with new ship unloader

24 September 2020

CRH-owned Ash Grove Cement (formerly Suwannee American Cement) is undertaking a major transformation project at its Port Manatee deepwater import terminal in Florida. The project will improve Ash Grove’s capacity to import cement, cement slag and flyash to meet the existing and future needs of customers in the Florida and south Georgia markets.

The upgrade project includes the addition of a high-capacity FLSmidth/Kovako ship unloader at the terminal, together with the upgrade of existing material transfer and electrical systems, and the addition of self-loading capabilities. Environmental performance will also be upgraded at Port Manatee terminal.

"The underlying fundamentals in the Florida market are positive with good population and employment growth. The upgrade of the Port Manatee import terminal will expand our capabilities and strengthen our ability to meet growing demand in the region," said Ash Grove Regional President, Monica Manolas.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021, with the improved facility in full operation by the end of that year.



