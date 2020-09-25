The GCCA participates in UN Secretary-General's Climate Action roundtable

25 September 2020

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) participated in the UN Secretary-General’s high-level roundtable on climate action, joining world leaders as a part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

As the climate crisis continues to impact on the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has convened a roundtable of around 20 global leaders from government, business and finance and civil society, to discuss the bold climate actions they are taking and their ambitions for a better future.

Dinah McLeod, GCCA CEO, participated in the roundtable to discuss how the cement and concrete industry is aligning on long-term strategies, recovery and stimulus opportunities and its ambition to achieve greater carbon neutrality.

The GCCA recently announced its Climate Ambition 2050 to demonstrate the commitment of the cement and concrete industry to drive down the CO 2 footprint of the world’s most-used material after water, with the aim of delivering society with carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

