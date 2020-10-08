PT Semen Padang exports 25,000t to Australia

ICR Newsroom By 08 October 2020

PT Semen Padang exported 25,000t of cement to Australia. The cargo of OPC Type I Grade 52.5N cement was shipped in MV Luga from Teluk Bayur Padang Port on West Sumatra, according to Fifit Abriyanto, senior export sales manager for Semen Indonesia Group.



In addition, the company also exported around 35,000t of clinker to Bangladesh in September, reported Bisnis.



To support the optimisation of its plant operations, PT Semen Padang is targeting cement and clinker export sales of 1.58Mt in 2020. "We are optimistic that this target can be achieved, because until now we have realized 68.5 percent of the export target," Mr Abriyanto said. In the year to mid-September 2020, the company has exported 1.085Mt of cement and clinker to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Australia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives with 116,000t of cement and 969,000t of clinker shipped.

Published under