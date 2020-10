Steppe Cement sees 5% revenue increase for the 3Q20

09 October 2020

Kazakhstan’s Steppe Cement saw a 5.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to KZT11.11bn (US$26m) for the 3Q20, up from KZT10.56bn a year earlier.

However, its sales volume declined four per cent to 556,162t. Average prices for delivered cement advanced to KZT18,841/t from KZT18,157/t.

Kazakhstan’s cement market is expected to expand two per cent YoY in 2020.

