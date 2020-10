Libya's Zliten plant resumes production

13 October 2020

Libya’s Arab Union Construction Company (AUCC) has announced that its Zliten cement factory has resumed production, following a stoppage of more than a month. Production is expected to increase gradually, according to the Libya Herald.

The high demand for cement in the country has sent prices soaring recently due to a shortage in supply. In August the price of local cement had risen to more than LYD75/t (US$53), compared to around LYD30 a year ago.

