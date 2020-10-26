New US$435m project set for Oman

Oman’s Duqm International Cement Projects Co is preparing to launch the country’s biggest integrated cement plant project with an investment of US$435m, according to the Oman News Agency.

The new factory, to be located in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD), is expected to have a capacity of 3.5Mta (10,000tpd). It is due to start operations in 2023.

The spokesman for the project stated that the new project will meet local market demand and also export to external markets such as India, Sri Lanka and east Africa.

The owners of the project said their firm intends to expand the project by an additional unit to produce clinker for export, particularly to India, and thus generate added value.

The main promoter of the project, Seven Seas, has already announced that a design and supply tender will be floated for international suppliers to import equipment and appliances to the new project. Recently, the firm signed a land development agreement with the Public Authority for Special Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and it started excavation.

It has also made arrangements to procure electricity and water supplies, and obtain environmental permits and other licences from the government.

