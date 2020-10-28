Egypt sees demand rise 10% MoM

Egypt saw total cement sales decline 12.5 per cent YoY to 3.8Mt, including exports, in September, according to Daily News. However, this represents a 10 per cent increase MoM and is the highest monthly cement demand since April 2020.

The average industry utilisation rate stood at around 56 per cent in September. Sinai Cement was the best performer in terms of volumes, which increased three per cent YoY.

Suez Cement reported sales of 617,000t, up 28 per cent MoM, while Arabian Cement saw its volumes surge 20 per cent MoM to 378,000t.

Misr Cement Qena also reported a 29 per cent MoM rise in sales. Misr Beni Suef Cement’s volumes were down 40 per cent YoY, but up 19 per cent MoM.

