Cementownia Warta orders Aumund conveyors

28 October 2020

In mid-2020 Cementownia Warta ordered an Aumund arched plate conveyor type BPB-SF in heavy-duty design. This conveyor is to be supplied before the end of the year, for Cementownia Warta's new limestone crushing facility in Rheinberg, Germany.

Aumund also supplied five pan conveyors in 2019 as part of Cementownia Warta's project to build a steel-roofed concrete silo designed to hold 120,000t of clinker. Silo feeding is carried out by an Aumund pan conveyor with a centre distance of 145m and a capacity of 500tph. Discharge is by three pan conveyors, one of which has a capacity of 600tph, and the others 300tph each. These three pan conveyors type KZB transport the clinker to a 600tph pan conveyor which operates as a collector and takes the clinker on to feed the mill. The connection of the silo to the clinker production process is assured by a pivoting pan conveyor with a centre distance of 78m and a capacity of 474tph, which was originally supplied by Aumund in 2008 to feed eight smaller clinker silos.

As part of the project to construct the 120,000t clinker silo, Aumund planned the clinker conveying circuit for silo feeding so that a second, identical silo can be connected at a later stage without having to make any significant modifications to the existing plant layout. Space has been left in the bridge to the future silo to install a further pan conveyor to feed the second clinker silo.

