Semen Indonesia looks to optimising market opportunities in pandemic

ICR Newsroom By 29 October 2020

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SIG) has prepared a range of business strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic, including optimising the company’s market potential. "The impact of this pandemic economically is very broad, so the health sector problems affect all sectors. But what we are doing is responding to today's challenges, ”said Director of Marketing and Supply Chain, Adi Munandir.



The company is also targeting government projects as the public sector remains “sold in the midst of a pandemic, compared to private projects,” he added.



"Moreover, we have the largest distribution footprint in Indonesia. From Sabang to Merauke, SIG products can reach all regions. Due to these distribution capabilities, SIG can capture opportunities for government projects to boost product sales, " Mr Munandir said.



The company recently launched a new product in its Dynamic product range, Dynamix Masonry, to tap into the growing renovations segment. As people are working from home during the pandemic, they are carrying out renovations. The new product is suitable for use in non-structural applications such as plastering for bricks, ceramics, concrete blocks, profiles and corners.

Published under