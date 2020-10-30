Umm Al-Qura Cement announces 37% revenue increase

30 October 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al-Qura Cement has announced a 37 per cent YoY rise in revenue to SAR87.61m (US$23.36m) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to SAR63.96m in the year-ago period.



Net profit also surged 68.5 per cent to SAR31.91m from SAR18.94m in the 3Q19.

