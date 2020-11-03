US claims 18% of Turkey's cement exports in the 9M20

03 November 2020

The USA represented an 18 per cent share of Turkish cement exports during the first nine months of the year, the largest share amongst the export destinations, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In total, Turkey exported US$118.3bn worth of goods during the period in question. Around TRY7.7bn (US$923m) of this was made by the cement industry.

In the January-September period, the value of cement exports to the US reached US$164m, followed by Israel (US$103.7m) and Ghana (US$101.3m).

Meanwhile, Turkey’s cement imports in the 9M20 reached US$7.8m. Some US$3.9m of this was from Germany, while France ranked second at US$2.1m.

