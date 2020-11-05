Colombian cement consumption up 5% in September

Cement dispatches in Colombia increased to 1.131Mt in September 2020, up 4.9 per cent from 1.078Mt in September 2019, according to DANE, the national statistics office.



Output from the country’s cement plants was up 4.9 per cent to 1.148Mt when compared with September 2019, when production reached 1.094Mt.



January-September 2020

Dispatches in the first nine months of 2020 reached 7.889Mt, down 14.6 per cent YoY from 9.242Mt. Domestic production declined 13.6 per cent YoY to 8.268Mt from 9.573Mt in January-September 2019.

