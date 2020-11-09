Chad’s Baoré plant to start up in November

The Baoré cement plant will commence production this month, according to the country’s President, Idriss Déby. The government will also subsidise the price of a bag of cement.
The plant was inaugurated in 2012 by the president. At the time, the ex-works price was set at XAF4200/bag (US$7.60/bag) and the retail price were not to exceed XAF6000.
On 28 July, the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Mines, Oumar Torbo Djarma, had said that “Everything will be back to normal”, following a meeting convened by Mr Déby to assess the scarcity of cement and the rising prices in the market.
