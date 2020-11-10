Cemex awarded grant for carbon capture project at Balcones plant

Cemex has been awarded a grant to research and develop carbon capture technology at its Balcones cement plant in Texas, USA. Cemex is partnering with Membrane Technology & Research Inc in an 18-month study that will trial a new membrane technology to capture CO 2 .

"At Cemex, sustainability is embedded in our operations, and we are constantly looking for opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Jaime Muguiro, Cemex USA president. "We strive to develop and gradually adapt new technology which will help us achieve our ambition to deliver zero CO 2 concrete to all of our customers. Wit this grant, we will be able to leverage our expertise to redefine the feasibility of implementing the membrane carbon capture technology in a cost-effective manner."

