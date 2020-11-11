SungShin Cement orders two HOTDISC units

SungShin Cement has ordered two FLSmidth HOTDISC Combustion Devices for its Kiln Lines 3 and 6. The first HOTDISC is expected to be commissioned in mid-2021 and the second at the end of 2021. After the recent installation at SsangYong’s Yeongwool and Donghae plants this will be teh third and fourth HOTDISC installations on the Korean peninsula.

The HOTDISC solution allows cement producers to substitute coal or other fossil fuels with a wide range of alternative fuels.

"With its degree of flexibility, the HOTDISC allows us to substitute coal, with a wide range of alternative fuels – refuse-derived fuel in our case," says Mr K R Cho, team manager of production technology at SungShin Cement. "As we turn waste into energy, the HOTDISC lowers our operating costs without compromising energy efficiency,"

