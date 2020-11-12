Tanga Cement continues plans for Arusha plant

12 November 2020

Tanga Cement has said talks with the government regarding its new cement grinding plant in Arusha, Tanzania, are still in progress.

The factory will be able to produce between 500,000-750,000tpa, according to Tanga Cement's Country Executive, Ben Lema. The discussions with the government started in 2016.

"We are still in talks with the government on a project to build a cement grinding plant in Arusha that will move services closer to the people of the Northern Region zone and other surrounding areas,” said Mr Lema.

Currently, the company is transporting its cement to the region using a freight train that was inaugurated in Arusha recently after being out of operation for around 30 years.

