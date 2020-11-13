Taiheiyo Cement plans PHP15bn expansion project

13 November 2020

Taiheiyo Cement is planning to invest PHP15bn (US$309.3m) to expand production at its plant in Cebu, Philippines. The company’s local subsidiary will construct a new line and expand shipping bases to Luzon, Iloilo, and Davao, according to a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) press release.



The company is also expected to install a 2km-long marine belt conveyor and expand its port in Cebu.



The project, already underway, is anticipated to expand cement production capacity by 50 per cent in the short term and 150 per cent in the medium term.



"The project promises to adhere to green economy requirements via the introduction of energy-efficient operations, which will bring about a reduction by 10 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from energy use in clinker production from the old line's energy efficiency rates," said the DTI.



As a result, Taiheiyo is planning to increase its Philippine market share from seven to 10 per cent.

