Shree Cement orders next generation MVR mill from Gebr Pfeiffer

17 November 2020

Shree Cement is building a new clinker line near Raipur, India. The raw mill and the coal mill have now been ordered from Gebr Pfeiffer.

The new raw material mill, type MVR 6000 R-6, is equipped with an installed drive power of 8700kW and will produce 800tph of raw meal for cement production. The mill will also be equipped with an SLS 6000 VR high-efficiency classifier, which has been optimally adapted for the MVR mill.

Some components of GPpro will be part of the delivery. As such, GPlink enables the customer to remotely access all of their machine data and, if the client allows access, to make use of the improved remote support of Gebr Pfeiffer Service.

Another MPS 2800 BK mill will be supplied for the grinding of petcoke and/or coal. This mill is equipped with a 720kW drive unit as standard. In deviation from the pre-deliveries, the new coal mill will be equipped with the latest design of the integrated SLS 2900 BK high-efficiency classifier optimised for MPS mills. The coal mill will grind 28tph of petcoke to a fineness of 1.5 per cent R90µm.

While the core components of the mills as well as the drive units will be supplied by Gebr Pfeiffer SE, its Indian subsidiary, Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, will provide components such as the mill and classifier housings, the steel foundation parts as well as internal parts of the classifiers.

