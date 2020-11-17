Iran's cement production rises 14% YoY

Iran's cement production in the first six months of the year (starting in March 2020) rose 14.4 per cent YoY to 35.63Mt, compared with 31.15Mt in the year-ago period, according to data provided by the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year it has exported 5,847,201t of cement, worth more than US$127.9m, to 28 countries.

India, Afghanistan, Russia, Iraq, Qatar, Kenya, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China and Oman were among the export destinations.

