Titan Cement Group enters strategic partnership with FLSmidth

ICR Newsroom By 24 November 2020

Greece-based Titan Cement Group has signed a new 2.5 year service agreement with FLSmidth that will put sustainability, digitalisation and productivity at the top of the agenda as the cement group aims to achieve best practice implementation across its plants in Europe, Africa and the Americas.



The agreement gives Titan full access to FLSmidth’s extensive process- and technical knowhow and assistance services, covering the entire plant operations from on-site plant inspections and remote support to sustainability audits and training. FLSmidth is set to deliver everything a plant management team needs to optimise plant performance while reducing energy consumption and cost of maintenance.



“We are constantly on the lookout for more efficient ways of running our operation. With this service partnership agreement, we tap into a wealth of knowhow and hundreds of specialists without carrying the full cost,” explains Antonis Kyrkos, Titan’s group strategic planning director. “The two-and-a-half-year agreement allows both parties to work strategically on maintenance programmes and upgrade projects based on data and the best allocation of resources,” Mr Kyrkos adds.



Foreseeing the trend of more strategic, partnership service agreements, FLSmidth has been gearing its organisation towards these types alliances in recent years. “The agreement reaffirms our belief in planned maintenance programmes, supported by digitalised processes, as the next level in service optimisations,” says FLSmidth Regional Head of Cement Sales, Carsten Pustelnik. “We have invested heavily in acquiring the skills and infrastructure to provide online condition monitoring and safely handle and analyse data from our customers,” Mr Pustelnik concludes.

