Advertisement

Multipower International has announced the successful completion of the heavy fuel oil (HFO) pipeline project at the Qarachuq Cement plant in Iraq, marking a significant milestone for its service team.

Delivered under demanding timelines, the project showcased the company’s expertise in industrial pipeline systems and its commitment to high-quality engineering solutions. Carried out in close cooperation with the cement plant team, the work included site preparation, support installation, multi-stage welding, non-destructive testing (NDT), hydrostatic pressure testing, sandblasting, painting and final isolation.

Specialised materials, including high-density Rockwool and durable aluminium plates, were used for insulation to ensure long-term reliability. Despite the tight schedule, Multipower said the project was completed with precision and professionalism, highlighting its adaptability, resource readiness and customer focus.

The completed system includes two HFO and three thermal pipelines, fully assembled, tested and commissioned from SP-001 to SP-045.