AfriSam’s Umlaas Road Quarry in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has improved product sizing accuracy and reduced downtime by replacing woven wire mesh screening media with Multotec’s rubber screen panels in its tertiary screening application.

The quarry, which produces aggregates for construction and road building, previously faced recurring challenges with pegging, blinding and frequent mesh replacements. These issues led to out-of-specification product, costly downtime and increased safety risks.

Multotec’s rubber panels, designed for heavy-duty applications, have delivered notable improvements in screening efficiency, durability and ease of maintenance. Unlike wire mesh, the modular panels only require replacement of worn sections and incorporate weir bars to optimise material flow across the deck.

According to AfriSam, the switch has lowered maintenance costs, extended wear life and reduced noise levels — a welcome development given the quarry’s proximity to residential areas. The result has been higher productivity, safer operations and better community relations.