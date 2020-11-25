Clinker dispatches via Paraguay River return

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2020

Cement production is expected to recover from this week as clinker supply via the Paraguay River is returning to normal this week, reports Hoy.

This will enable Industria Nacional del Cemento to increase cement production to more than 30,000 bags/day as the company’s clinker supply is more efficient. "Clinker production moves through the river and the land efficiency is not the same," said Ernesto Benítez, INC president, mentioning that production is more significant using river transport.

