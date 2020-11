Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy denies reports about electricity supply

26 November 2020

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has denied reports regarding the cessation of electricity supply to certain cement producers.

According to the dispatch centre, the Akhangaran cement plant received 605,000kWh of electricity on 24 November. On average, this plant is supplied with 540,000kWh of electricity per day.

Elsewhere, the Kuvasay cement plant consumes an average of 332,000kWh electricity per day.

