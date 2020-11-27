Carbon8 makes new appointment to the Board

Carbon8 Systems has appointed Paul Collins to the Board of Directors. Carbon8 is a UK-based company that invented and owns a process that combines industrial waste and residues with captured CO₂ emissions to produce high-value construction aggregate.

Paul joins Carbon8 Systems after 12 years at BWB Group, the multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy. His arrival at Carbon8 Systems, to drive the company’s financial evolution, coincides with the company’s first commercial project going live at Vicat Group’s cement plant at Montalieu in France, and follows the recent announcement of the company’s first pilot project in the energy from waste sector at AVR Energy’s Duiven plant in The Netherlands.

John Pilkington, executive chair of Carbon8 Systems, said: "We have a proven carbon-capture and use (CCU) process that’s now deployed in two industrial sectors where greenhouse gas emissions reduction is critical towards achieving Net Zero. We also have an encouraging pipeline of projects in the UK and overseas. We are at an early stage in our commercial development, so Paul’s arrival is great news and will help us take full advantage of the growing interest in our technology."

