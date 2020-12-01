Riyadh Cement completes record kiln operation

Saudi Arabia-based Riyadh Cement Co has completed its longest kiln operation without interruption with 70 days of continuous operation (1676.67h) without any single minute interruption. The plant also operated the kiln at 103 per cent capacity, averaging 5145tpd of production from 5000tpd of designed plant capacity.

The stoppage was preventively taken to inspect the clinker pan conveyor which took about 4-6h maintenance.

This performance was only possible due to the high level of the plant’s integrated maintenance system with excellent inspection and condition-based monitoring.



Riyadh Cement Co has a track record of the longest kiln operation, with delivering record kiln runs of 1420h and 1369h before as well as campaigns of 1000-1200h on many occasions.

