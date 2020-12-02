Star Cement to invest INR4.5bn in new plant

02 December 2020

India’s Star Cement has announced an INR4.5bn (US$61m) investment in Bengal through the construction of its new 2Mta grinding unit.

It will be the company’s first facility in the state and the government has already cleared land for the project in Jalpaiguri, according to the Times of India.

Star Cement currently has a manufacturing capacity of 4Mta, which is expected to go up to 6Mta upon completion. The Bengal plant will be supplied with clinker from the company’s works in Meghalaya.

Bengal is the market for 24-25Mt of cement, according to Sanjay Kumar Gupta, CEO of Star Cement. However, total capacity in the state is currently 20Mta.

Published under