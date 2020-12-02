Two of Uzbekistan's cement plants suspend production

Uzbekistan’s Kuvasaycement and Akhangarantsement cement plants have suspended the production of cement due to a decrease in gas pressure, according to Trend News.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Uzbekistan has reported that the decrease in pressure is associated with a cold snap and increased gas consumption by the country’s population.

"Against the background of the current situation, the average daily volume of past trades amounted to 30,000t, which is 34 per cent lower than the indicator of previous trades which accounted for 46,000t," said the committee.

"The decrease in volumes also influenced the growth of prices from UZS512/kg (US$0.049) at the beginning of the week to UZS539.1/kg at the end of the week (or by five per cent)," added the committee.

