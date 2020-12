Republic Cement aims to double plastic co-processing by 2021

04 December 2020

Republic Cement’s resource recovery arm, ecoloop, plans to co-process a minimum of 10m plastic sachets or bags per day at its plant in the Philippines by the beginning of next year.

"It's going to be double what we are currently doing, and it's just the beginning," said Angela Edralin-Valencia, ecoloop director.

