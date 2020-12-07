Pakistan shows healthy dispatches in November 2020

07 December 2020

Pakistan's cement industry dispatched 4.508Mt domestically and overseas in November 2020, recording a growth of 4.2 per cent on a YoY basis, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Out of the total dispatches, the local share increased by 6.3 per cent to 3.742Mt from 3.521Mt in November 2019, while exports registered a reduction of five per cent to 766,273t from 806,521t. This was the first instance of decreasing exports during the current fiscal.

The northern region's domestic cement dispatches increased by 4.8 per cent YoY to 3.129Mt from 2.986Mt. Nevertheless, exports fell by 30.8 per cent to 0.182Mt in November 2020 from 0.263Mt in November 2019.

In the southern region, domestic cement dispatches increased by 14.7 per cent to 613,113t from 534,720t in November 2019. Furthermore, the south's exports increased by 7.5 per cent YoY to 584,182t from 543,361t.

Cumulative dispatches

Total cement dispatches during the first five months of the current fiscal year increased by 16.6 per cent to 23.839Mt from 20.444Mt in July-November 2019. Out of this total, domestic dispatches registered a healthy increase of 15.6 per cent, rising from 16.837Mt to 19.456Mt. Exports also showed encouraging growth of 21.5 per cent YoY from 3.607Mt to 4.384Mt.

In the north (Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), domestic consumption increased by 16 per cent to 16.757Mt from 14.442Mt in the same period last year. However, the region's exports posted a decline of 10.3 per cent in the 5MFY20-21, falling to 1.087Mt from 1.213Mt. The apparent reason for reduced exports was the suspension of exports to India and fewer dispatches to Afghanistan.

In the south (Sindh-Baluchistan) domestic demand rose by 12.7 per cent to 2.698Mt from 2.395Mt in July-November 2019. The south's exports posted a growth of 37.7 per cent YoY to 3.296Mt from 2.394Mt.

