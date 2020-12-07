Loma Negra forced to stop kilns in Olavarría

A conflict between Argentina’s mining workers' union and Minerar, a key supplier of raw material, has forced Loma Negra to halt its two kilns in Olavarría. If the issue continues, cement dispatches are expected to be interrupted in the coming days.

The disruption comes within days of the country’s government announcing the decision to monitor the supply of building materials, to ensure the flow to private and public works.

Loma Negra is carrying out an US$350m expansion project at its Olavarría plant, the largest private investment in the province of Buenos Aires.

