Georgia sees production fall 6% in 1H20

15 December 2020

Georgia manufactured 1.06Mt of cement worth GEL152m (US$46.2m) in January-June 2020, down 6.2 per cent YoY from 1.13Mt in the year-ago period, according to GBC News.

The country also imported 570,000t of cement in the first nine months of 2020.

