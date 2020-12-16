Pakistan look to resume cement exports to South Africa

Pakistan's Intermarket Securities Ltd has reported that cement manufacturers are hopeful that exports to South African might resume soon as anti-dumping duties expire on 17 December 2020. Earlier, the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has issued a notice announcing the start of a review on the anti-dumping duties as their five-year term is set to expire.
South Africa's anti-dumping duties, which range from 14-77 per cent, were imposed in 2015 on Pakistani cement. Export from Pakistan was valued at US$14.60m in 2015-16 compared to US$63.60m in the previous year. The share of cement exports to South Africa was 20-30 per cent in 2015-16.
However, some media reports suggest that six cement producers in South Africa while responding ITAC call whether to allow Pakistan to resume export, are urging a continuation of the anti-dumping duties on Pakistan to protect the local industry.
A local cement maker told media that the cement industry is reviewing the situation and may finalise a strategy at the earliest to fight the case. "Besides, we are counting on the government to resolve this issue as the anti-dumping duty was imposed only in Pakistan," he said, adding a diplomatic push is needed as Pakistan imports coal from South Africa in large quantities to run cement and power plants.Published under Cement News