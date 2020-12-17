Loma Negra resumes production

The Argentine Miners Union (AOMA) and Loma Negra have reached an agreement after a 10-hour round of negotiations resulted in new basic and additional salaries for the employees of its limestone supplier Minerar as well as a voice in the Cement Agreement negotiations that start in February, according to BAE Negocios. As Loma Negra resumes production, it is expected that cement dispatches will normalise quickly.



Ten days ago, the conflict paralysed two kilns at Loma Negra’s Olavarría plant, which represent 70 per cent of the company’s output.

