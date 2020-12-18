US-Puerto Rico Portland and blended cement shipments edge down in September

ICR Newsroom By 18 December 2020

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico slipped to 9.4Mt in September 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The largest consuming US states were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and New York, which accounted for 37 per cent of shipments.



The leading producing states in September 2020 were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Michigan. They produced a combined 39 per cent of domestic production.



Masonry shipments remained stable at 208,000t when compared with September 2019 with Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina and Tennessee accounting for 56 per cent of total masonry shipments.



Clinker production in the USA totalled 6.9Mt in September, a slight YoY increase. The leading clinker-producing states were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic production was supplemented by 1.7Mt of cement and clinker, representing a 13 per cent YoY increase.



January-September 2020

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico edged up to 76.6Mt when compared with the equivalent period of 2019. In terms of masonry shipments, volumes reached 1.8Mt, down two per cent when compared with 9M19.



Clinker production in the first nine months of 2020 totalled 57.6Mt and was essentially unchanged when compared with the 9M19.



Imports in the January-September 2020 period totalled 12.7Mt, slightly higher than in the year-ago period.

