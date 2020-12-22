Aumund Group wins Sinoma order for Les Ciments du Sahel

Sinoma International Engineering and its affiliated CBMI Construction are building a new cement plant for Les Ciments du Sahel in Senegal, which will be almost completely equipped with conveying solutions from the Aumund Group. The order was the result of successful teamwork between Aumund France and Aumund China, and comprises more than 60 machines.

The equipment will operate in all stages of the production process, from raw materials discharge to conveying between the clinker silo and the cement mill, and in the packing plant. Supply will be in several tranches between March and June 2021. Commissioning by Sinoma CBMI and Les Ciments du Sahel is planned for the 1Q22.

When the new line starts production in Kirène, which is approximately 50km east of the Senegalese capital Dakar, Les Ciments du Sahel will be producing an additional 6000tpd of cement.

