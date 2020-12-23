Aumund completes 75,000t silo order for LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire

Aumund France has supplied a complete solution package to LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire for clinker discharge from a new silo with a capacity of 75,000t, and commissioned the equipment in the summer of 2020, despite restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire had placed a large order with Aumund Sarl for its plant in Abidjan, the largest metropolitan area of the country. The supply consisted of the silo, two Aumund Pan Conveyors type KZB with 10 Gravity Discharge Gates, four Aumund Belt Conveyors type GF, a dedusting system comprising five filters, as well as the complete electrics and automation package for the new discharge system, which supplies clinker to three cement mills automatically.

Aumund France also received the order for the supervision of installation and commissioning, which was completed at the end of June this year.



