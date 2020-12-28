Uzbekistan and South Korea to build Karakalpakstan plant

ICR Newsroom By 28 December 2020

Uzbekistan and South Korea have been in talks to accelerate the implementation of an investment plan for the construction of a cement works in the Beruni region of Karakalpakstan, northwestern Uzbekistan. The issue was discussed by Vitaly Fen, the ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea, and Yu Cheol, chairmain of South Korea-based CARIS Co Ltd.

The new plant would meet high-quality cement requirement in an expanding Karakalpakstan market as well as provide cement for exports. A feasibility study is currently being carried out by CARIS.

